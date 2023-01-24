Protests in several countries against the burning of the Koran in Sweden | News

Several cities around the world, both in Europe and the United States, as well as in Asian countries, have been the scene of protests over the racist actions of politicians from European countries, which have included the burning of the Koran, the holy book of the Islamic religion. .

CMIO.org in sequence:

Government of Türkiye confirms advancement of presidential elections

At the headquarters of the United States Regional Presidency of the International Union of Democrats (UID-USA), with the support of some Arab and Assyrian citizens as well as members of the Turkish community, there was a protest against the act of burning the Koran.

Muslims gathered in front of the Turkish House in New York, arm in arm, and then walked to the Swedish Consulate General one street away, and press releases in Turkish and English were read in front of the representative office.

İsveç’teki çirkin eylem, en başta Müslümanlar olmak üzere insanların temel hak ve özgürlüklerine saygı duyan herkese yapılmış bir hakarettir.

Rabbimizin koruması altındaki Kur’an-ı Kerim, bir “haçlı artığının” onun nüshasını yakmasıyla asla zarar görmeyecektir… pic.twitter.com/Comr0QKrNF

— Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan)

January 23, 2023

UID-USA President Levent Ali Yıldız pointed to the increasing Islamophobic attacks in various parts of the world at the protest held under the slogan “No to hate, yes to peace and brotherhood.”

“A racist politician, a dual citizen of Sweden and Denmark, burned our holy book, the Qur’an, and threatening Muslims for minutes is vandalism that cannot be explained by freedom of thought, thought and expression, and it is a blatant hate crime,” he added.

Emphasizing the importance of the Quran for practitioners of Islam, Yıldız said, “However, when our holy book and faith are under attack, we will not remain silent or cower.” He claimed that they would show the same reaction to hate crimes against other religions.

The community, who waited for a long time and chanted in front of the Swedish Consulate General, called on all authorities, especially the Swedish government, to be more sensitive to hate crimes and Islamophobia.

For his part, the general secretary of the VATAN Party in Türkiye, Özgür Bursalı, and members of his party protested in front of the NATO Allied Land Command Headquarters in Buca, Izmir, in the Eurasian country.

The group gathered in front of the headquarters chanted slogans such as “Let’s get out of NATO, the organization of those who burn the Koran” and Bursalı, in his speech, argued that Türkiye should leave NATO.

In turn, the Turkish Foreign Ministry reported having summoned the Dutch ambassador to Ankara due to the desecration of the Koran by a radical in the Dutch city of The Hague.

This Saturday, a Swedish-Danish ultra-rightist burned a copy of the Koran in front of the Türkiye embassy in Stockholm, in an act that provoked protests from the Turkish government.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

