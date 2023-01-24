Czech Presidential Candidate Receives Threatening Letter

PRAGUE, January 24 – RIA Novosti. Former Czech prime minister and presidential candidate Andrej Babiš said on Tuesday that he was stopping meetings with voters after receiving a letter threatening to kill him if he wins the election.

The first round of the presidential elections in the Czech Republic took place on January 13-14, the turnout was 68.24%. The former head of the NATO military committee, Petr Pavel, received 35.4% and took first place, the dollar billionaire Babis came second with 34.99%. They advanced to the second round, which will take place on January 27-28.

“The current situation has really gone beyond what I can understand. It is escalating to crazy proportions, people are already threatening not only me, but also my immediate environment,” Babis said at a press conference in Prague, adding that he canceled the trip in the regional center Hradec-Králové, which was supposed to take place on Tuesday, as well as all other meetings with voters scheduled for the days remaining before the voting (Friday and Saturday).

Babiš also cited an anonymous threatening letter he had received, in which, in particular, he was offered a choice – “either lose (elections), or die, or withdraw (from elections), and thereby you will save not only your life, but also honour”.

Babiš handed over this letter to the police, who since Saturday have also been investigating a threatening letter sent to Babiš’s wife, with a live cartridge attached to the letter in an envelope.

Babish’s rival in the second round of elections, Pavel, also had to temporarily cancel his meetings with voters due to a cold. The two candidates are expected to meet at the final televised debate on Wednesday and Thursday.