Source: negotiations on the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO postponed

ANKARA, January 24 – RIA Novosti. Negotiations between Turkey, Sweden and Finland on joining NATO have been postponed indefinitely at the request of Ankara, a diplomatic source told RIA Novosti.
“At our request, the trilateral mechanism between Turkey, Sweden and Finland was canceled for an indefinite period,” the source said.
According to him, the next meeting was to be held in February in Brussels.
Last Saturday, Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right Hard Deal party, burned a Koran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, having previously received permission from the Swedish authorities to hold the rally. His actions were condemned by many countries.
On the same day, the Turkish Foreign Ministry called the incident a clear violation of the obligations of the tripartite memorandum signed by Sweden to prevent the propaganda of terrorist organizations.
In addition, two weeks ago, supporters of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) held a rally in Stockholm in which they shouted insults at President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
As the Turkish leader himself stated the day before, Stockholm should no longer count on Ankara’s support for its application to join NATO.
Finland and Sweden decided to join NATO on 18 May 2022 amid the events in Ukraine. Applications have already been approved by 28 countries of the alliance, but Hungary and Turkey have not ratified them.
Ankara is demanding that Stockholm and Helsinki stop supporting the PKK and extradite activists who are considered in Turkey to be involved in terrorism. The Turkish authorities have repeatedly stated that without the fulfillment of these promises, there will be no progress in accepting the northern countries into the alliance.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
