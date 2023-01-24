MOSCOW, January 24 – RIA Novosti. The Ukrainian edition “Strana” reports on the possible upcoming resignation of the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal against the backdrop of a series of resignations in the country’s leadership in connection with corruption scandals. The Ukrainian edition “Strana” reports on the possible upcoming resignation of the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal against the backdrop of a series of resignations in the country’s leadership in connection with corruption scandals.

On Tuesday, a number of major resignations took place in the leadership of Ukraine. The dismissals affected both the office of Volodymyr Zelensky and the deputy heads of a number of ministries, as well as governors. Among others, Deputy Minister of Community Development Vasily Lozinsky was fired.

14:41 Another Deputy Minister of Community Development of Ukraine resigned

“In the Cabinet, Lozinsky was considered a confidant of Shmyhal. Therefore, this case will be used to strike at the prime minister. And, perhaps, even to try to organize Shmygal’s resignation,” the Strana online edition quotes the words of an unnamed interlocutor from the government of Ukraine in an article by yourself on the site.

According to the publication, Lozinsky was a close associate of Shmygal even before the latter worked in the government, when both officials worked in the Lviv regional administration. However, now, according to the source of the publication, the Ukrainian prime minister is trying with all his might to distance himself from Lozinsky, whom Shmyhal appointed his first deputy immediately after his appointment as prime minister.

“Therefore, this case will be used to strike at the prime minister. And, perhaps, even to try to organize the resignation of Shmygal,” the source cites Strana.

Shmyhal became the Prime Minister of Ukraine in 2020, having previously worked in the Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv regional administrations.

The possible dismissal of Shmygal from the post of prime minister, in turn, will entail the resignation of the entire government.