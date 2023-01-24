World
Czech authorities have expressed interest in using German LNG terminals
PRAGUE, January 24 – RIA Novosti. The Czech Republic is interested in using German LNG terminals to meet its own needs, the Czech Republic said on Tuesday. Twitter Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala after talks in Berlin with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
“We talked with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about Czech-German cooperation in the field of defense and energy. In the field of energy, it is primarily about the future possibilities of supplying the Czech Republic with gas through German LNG terminals. This would be a further step towards strengthening our energy security “Fiala wrote.
Since September 2022, the Czech Republic has already been receiving gas from the United States by sea through a LPG terminal in the Netherlands.
