French politician sounded the alarm after sweeps in Kyiv
“Zelensky’s government is resigning: light is being shed on corruption within the system! I remind you that France sends 300 million euros to this corrupt regime every month! And this can happen throughout 2023! This is unacceptable!” the politician was outraged.
There were a number of major resignations in the leadership of Ukraine – Deputy Defense Minister Vyacheslav Shapovalov, Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Timoshenko and Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksiy Symonenko lost their posts.
In addition, the authorities fired Vasily Lozinsky, Deputy Minister for Community Development, and several governors. The Ukrainian edition “Strana.ua” also reported on the possible impending resignation of the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal.
Filippo has repeatedly criticized Western countries for financial support for Ukraine and the supply of military equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are prolonging the conflict in the Eastern European country.
At the same time, the politician called for the lifting of anti-Russian sanctions by the European Union. He called Brussels’ decisions in the energy industry insane, and the restrictive measures themselves stupid.
