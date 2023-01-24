Ukraine fires several officials after corruption scandal | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Ukrainian government, headed by President Vlodomir Zelensky, since last Monday announced personnel changes in the power structures, which would affect the country’s law enforcement, after a corruption scandal broke out within the executive branch.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Moscow claims the West is close to a real war with Russia

Zelensky’s chief of staff, Kirill Timoshenko, posted a photo on Telegram with a letter of resignation and although he did not specify the reasons for this decision, he thanked the president and the heads of the regional military administrations, with whom, he said, he achieved ” build the most powerful team in the country.”

In turn, Zelensky has already issued a decree dismissing Tymoshenko, the president himself confirmed through the same channel: Telegram. To this was added, shortly after, the resignation of the Deputy Defense Minister, Vyacheslav Shapovalov, whose tasks included the logistics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

This decision is due to the recent scandal with the purchase of products for the Ukrainian troops at inflated prices. The official himself insisted on the dismissal in order to avoid creating a threat to the stable provision of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov accepted the resignation of his deputy, however, the defense minister’s press service, commenting on the reorganization, noted that the accusations against Shapovalov were unsubstantiated.

The third personnel change in one day was the removal of Oleksiy Symonenko from the post of Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine. The head of the supervisory authority, Andrey Kostin, signed an order to remove the head at his own request.

In addition, two deputy ministers of the Ministry for the Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, Ivan Lukerya and Vyacheslav Negoda, immediately resigned. On Saturday it emerged that the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure, Communities and Territories of Ukraine, Vasily Lozinsky, was detained while receiving a bribe in the amount of 400,000 dollars.

Last week the chairman of Zelensky’s office, adviser to the head of the agency, Aleksey Arestovich, resigned. At the same time, Zelensky, announcing the reshuffles, indicated that they would affect “heads of various levels in the ministries and other structures of the central government, and in the regions, and in the law enforcement system.”

Ukraine has been the scene in the past of numerous cases of corruption and international organizations place it in 2021 in 122nd place out of a total of 180 in its study on the perception of corruption.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report