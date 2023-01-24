The Bundestag commented on Poland’s request for the supply of tanks to Ukraine

BERLIN, Jan 24 – RIA Novosti. When considering Poland’s request for the supply of German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, many points must be taken into account, so it is difficult to foresee what When considering Poland’s request for the supply of German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, many points must be taken into account, so it is difficult to foresee what Germany ‘s decision will be, Rolf Mützenich, leader of the parliamentary faction of the Social Democratic Party (SPD, part of the government coalition), told reporters.

“It’s not about putting obstacles in the way, especially in Ukraine’s right to self-defense. But the fact is that the federal government adheres to decisions based on law and law,” Mutzenich said, answering the question of what the decision will be to Poland’s request for the supply of German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Communication between the heads of the factions with the press was broadcast live by the German television channel Phoenix.

13:39 In Kyiv, they said that 12 countries agreed to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine

He also noted that the German government, in addition, continues to adhere to the criteria, among which are “not to become a party to the conflict”, “not to be involved in” the conflict and “coordinate decisions with partners, especially with the United States .” “Therefore, I cannot anticipate the decision of the federal government,” Mützenich explained.

He also added that after the initial assessments of the request of the Polish side are made, the representatives of the factions would also like to discuss it.

On Tuesday, a representative of the German government told RIA Novosti that Germany had received an application from Poland to supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

In order to supply Ukraine with German-made tanks, countries need to obtain German permission to lift export restrictions. In addition to Germany , Poland and Finland, Spain , Greece and Denmark have Leopard tanks, the Finnish media specified.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.