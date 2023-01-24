World

Media: Washington openly admitted that Ukraine is losing

MOSCOW, January 24 – RIA Novosti. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham’s demand for the White House to send tanks to Ukraine sounds like a public admission that Kyiv is losing in the conflict with Moscow, Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson said.
Last week, the politician arrived in Kyiv with his colleagues Richard Blumenthal and Sheldon Whitehouse. There, Graham urged the US administration to supply the Kyiv regime with combat vehicles in order to “open the floodgates”, forcing Berlin to give the green light to the transfer of military equipment.
“Of course Germany could do it, Europe could pay for it. But here is Lindsey Graham standing next to the two most left-wing members of the Senate and demanding that the Americans pay for this. They lied to you for a year and said that Ukraine was winning.” , the journalist stressed.
The irresponsible policy of Washington clearly shows how indifferent congressmen and senators are to the problems of ordinary citizens, Carlson concluded.
For several months now, Ukraine has been demanding that the West provide it with armored vehicles for offensive operations. Thus, in an interview with ARD, the head of the Kyiv regime, Vladimir Zelensky, expressed dissatisfaction with the volume of foreign aid: in his opinion, the supply of ten, twenty or even fifty tanks will not solve the problem, since “the Russian army has a thousand of them.”
Moscow, in turn, has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and transport with military equipment becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.
