Last week, the politician arrived in Kyiv with his colleagues Richard Blumenthal and Sheldon Whitehouse. There, Graham urged the US administration to supply the Kyiv regime with combat vehicles in order to “open the floodgates”, forcing Berlin to give the green light to the transfer of military equipment.

For several months now, Ukraine has been demanding that the West provide it with armored vehicles for offensive operations. Thus, in an interview with ARD, the head of the Kyiv regime, Vladimir Zelensky, expressed dissatisfaction with the volume of foreign aid: in his opinion, the supply of ten, twenty or even fifty tanks will not solve the problem, since “the Russian army has a thousand of them.”