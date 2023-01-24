World

Biden called for decisive action in response to mass shootings

WASHINGTON, January 24 – RIA Novosti. The US is facing a scourge of gun violence that calls for stronger action from the authorities, US President Joe Biden said amid a series of mass shootings in California.
“While we are still awaiting further details of these shootings, we know that the scourge of gun violence in America calls for stronger action,” he said in a statement.
Biden also called for swift action in both houses of Congress to ban assault weapons and protect Americans in their homes, schools and workplaces.
In recent days, there have already been three cases of mass shooting in California with victims and injured. One person was killed and eight injured in a shooting Monday night local time in Oakland, California, police said. On the same day, at least seven people were killed in the city of Half Moon Bay. On Sunday, 11 people died in a dance studio in Monterey Park during the celebration of the Chinese New Year, a suspect in the crime committed suicide.
Analysts called the number of mass shootings in the United States since the beginning of the year

