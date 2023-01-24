NATO Deputy Secretary General to meet Swedish Defense Minister

BRUSSELS, January 24 – RIA Novosti. NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana will receive Sweden’s Minister of Defense Paul Jonsson on Wednesday, January 25, at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, according to a widespread statement by the alliance’s press service.

The agenda is not reported, the parties do not plan to communicate with the press following the meeting.

The talks will be held against the background of Turkey’s final blocking of the negotiation process on the country’s accession to NATO after the scandalous action with the burning of the Koran.

Finland and Sweden are in the process of ratifying applications to the North Atlantic Alliance, where 28 out of 30 countries have approved their membership, with the exception of Turkey and Hungary.

The Nordic News portal reported last Friday that Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right Hard Deal party, received permission to hold a Koran-burning rally outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. Paludan held an action on Saturday. The Turkish Foreign Ministry said that the burning of the Koran in Stockholm indicates the level of Islamophobia, racism and discrimination in Europe.

In response to this statement by Ankara, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said that such provocations are terrible, but there is freedom of expression in Sweden, and the kingdom’s government itself does not support Islamophobic beliefs.

The burning of the Koran at the Turkish embassy in Stockholm was condemned by the ministries of foreign affairs of the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf, including the foreign ministries of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

On Saturday, January 21, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that the visit of Swedish Defense Minister Paul Jonsson to the country on January 27 was canceled, since “it no longer makes sense.” The head of the Swedish Defense Ministry planned to discuss in Ankara the still unratified application of Stockholm for membership in NATO.

Finland, in turn, against the backdrop of the Koran scandal, admitted that it could join the alliance on its own if it did not wait for Ankara to approve Sweden’s application.