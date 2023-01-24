Journalist Kasem, arrested in Latvia, thanked his colleagues for their support

MOSCOW, January 24 – RIA Novosti. The editor-in-chief of Sputnik Lithuania, Marat Kasem, who was arrested in Latvia, wrote a new letter to his colleagues and thanked them for their support, the Baltnews portal reported. The editor-in-chief of Sputnik Lithuania, Marat Kasem, who was arrested in Latvia, wrote a new letter to his colleagues and thanked them for their support, the Baltnews portal reported.

The journalist told how hard he took the news of the death of his grandmother, with whom he was allowed to say goodbye before the funeral.

“Thank you for your condolences, it was very hard to accept what happened. Trouble, as they say, does not come alone. In such grief, a time machine will not help, but your letters are even very good!” the letter says.

In addition, Kasem wished strength, creativity and creative success to his colleagues, and also reminded that “everything is possible in Latvia.”

“I will not once again provoke the investigation and completely entrust you with my work. You can handle it! I miss everyone,” he shared.

Last week, a Latvian court decided to keep Kasem in custody. The journalist’s defense announced that they would file a complaint with the ECtHR.

Marat Kasem is a citizen of Latvia, he has lived in Moscow for several years and works in the Russia Today media group, which includes Sputnik Lithuania. At the end of December last year, the journalist arrived in Latvia for family reasons, after which he was detained. On January 5, the Riga court took him into custody, and subsequently Kasem was transferred to the city’s Central Prison.

Director General of the Russia Today media group Dmitry Kiselyov called the detention of the journalist illegal and urged the world community to do everything possible for his release. According to Kiselyov, all this is happening in the conditions of European lawlessness, “when a person can be arrested for being engaged in professional journalistic activities, for his position and the information that he reports.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry called Kasem’s arrest the revenge of the dictatorial regimes for the journalist’s adherence to principles and the policy of terror against dissidents. Russian Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova appealed to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media and the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights with a request to intervene in the situation with the arrest of Kasem.