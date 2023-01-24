World

Czech Prime Minister spoke about the supply of tanks from Germany

PRAGUE, January 24 – RIA Novosti. The tanks that Germany intends to supply to the Czech Republic as compensation for deliveries to Ukraine are needed by the Czech Republic to ensure its own security, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Tuesday in Berlin.
Germany previously agreed to transfer 15 tanks of the outdated Leopard 2A4 model to the Czech Republic and Slovakia as compensation for equipment previously supplied by these countries to Ukraine. Prague and Bratislava already received one tank each in December 2022, the remaining tanks should be delivered during this year.
“We sent our T-72 tanks to Ukraine, which is why we agreed to support Germany in order to ensure the combat capability of our army,” České noviny quoted the prime minister as saying.
Media: the White House plans to transfer Abrams M1 tanks to Kyiv

