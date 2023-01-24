Kyiv warned Belarus against “aggressive plans” against Ukraine

MOSCOW, January 24 – RIA Novosti. Kyiv warns Minsk against any possible aggressive plans and, for its part, confirms the absence of aggressive intentions towards Belarus, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Tuesday. Kyiv warns Minsk against any possible aggressive plans and, for its part, confirms the absence of aggressive intentions towards Belarus, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the Ukrainian authorities offered Minsk to conclude a non-aggression pact so that Belarusian troops would not move to Ukraine.

“Ukraine warns Minsk against any possible further aggressive plans. For our part, we confirm the absence of any aggressive intentions towards Belarus,” RBC Ukraine quoted Nikolenko as saying on its website.

At the same time, Nikolenko stressed that Kyiv has a clear plan of action in the event of an increase in the threat from Belarus and Ukraine is ready for any development of events.

Earlier, the head of the Rivne military administration, Vitaliy Koval, said that the entire border perimeter with Belarus in the Rivne region of Ukraine was mined.