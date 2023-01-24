The source commented on the accusations of the US ex-FBI agent because of Deripaska

MOSCOW, January 24 – RIA Novosti. Any absurd pretext is used by the West to destroy the reputation of Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska and deprive him of the opportunity to work, a source close to the businessman told RIA Novosti, commenting on US accusations against high-ranking FBI agent Charles McGonigal of allegedly working for him in violation of sanctions. Any absurd pretext is used by the West to destroy the reputation of Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska and deprive him of the opportunity to work, a source close to the businessman told RIA Novosti, commenting on US accusations against high-ranking FBI agent Charles McGonigal of allegedly working for him in violation of sanctions.

The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday said U.S. authorities have filed sanctions violation charges against McGonigal and retired Soviet-Russian diplomat Sergei Shestakov, who allegedly worked for Oleg Deripaska. The US Department of Justice said that Shestakov and McGonigal allegedly colluded in 2021 to provide “services to Deripaska in violation of US sanctions.”

During his time at the FBI, McGonigal dealt with Russian entrepreneurs, including Deripaska, the Justice Department added. It is noted that the detainees are also charged with conspiracy to launder money. McGonigal has already said he will not plead guilty to the charges.

“Any Russian industrialist who has been investing in the development of his country’s economy for decades automatically becomes the worst enemy for the West and a target for the special services. And a real hunt has been declared for Oleg Deripaska, and from all sides. He has already been put on the sanctions list and forced to leave the companies he founded “, but do not stop there. Any absurd pretext is now being used to destroy his reputation and make it impossible to work,” the source said.

Rusal was included in the US sanctions list in April 2018, and excluded in January 2019, when the US Treasury removed En + Group and its controlled Rusal and Eurosibirenergo from sanctions after Deripaska reduced its share in the group is below 44.5% and ceased to manage the company through the board of directors. At the same time, Deripaska is still included in the US sanctions list.

Deripaska called the sanctions against him illegal and in 2019 filed a lawsuit in federal court in Washington against the US Treasury Department, seeking to block the sanctions imposed on him. Later, a US court dismissed his lawsuit demanding that US sanctions be lifted against him, and Deripaska, according to his representative, called this decision predictably absurd and intended to continue to defend himself. In 2021, Deripaska lost a lawsuit in the Federal District Court for the District of Columbia to lift the sanctions imposed against him in 2018. The businessman, who estimated his losses from the restrictions at billions of dollars, appealed this decision in a higher court.

In 2021, the FBI raided two homes in New York and Washington that the media linked to Deripaska. The representative of the businessman then confirmed to RIA Novosti that the searches were being carried out, saying that the houses belonged to Deripaska’s relatives and that the searches were related to US sanctions. The US Department of Justice did not comment on this search at the time.

In the spring of 2022, the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia also rejected Deripaska’s appeal to lift US sanctions. Deripaska also asked the US Supreme Court to take into consideration his lawsuit against US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and decide whether she went beyond her powers by continuing to apply the sanctions imposed on Deripaska in 2018. In October 2022, the US Supreme Court also rejected this attempt by Deripaska to challenge the sanctions imposed against him.