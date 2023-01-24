World

Zelensky awarded Vilnius the title of “savior city”

MOSCOW, January 24 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday awarded the Lithuanian capital Vilnius the honorary title of “savior city”, according to a decree published on the website of his office.
“For the shown humanism, mercy and solidarity with the Ukrainian people, comprehensive assistance to the citizens of Ukraine… as well as significant support for Ukraine in protecting its independence and sovereignty, I decide to confer the honorary title “City-Savior” to the city of Vilnius (Republic of Lithuania),” the statement says. decree.
Earlier, Zelensky awarded the title of “savior city” to the Polish city of Rzeszow and the capital of the Czech Republic, Prague.
European armies are preparing to invade Russia

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

