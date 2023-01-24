In Ukraine, they will initiate a case against the deputy of the Rada on illegal enrichment

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAP) of Ukraine has applied to the Prosecutor General’s Office with a request to open a criminal case on illicit enrichment against Pavel Khalimon, a member of parliament from the Servant of the People party, the Obshchestvennoye publication reports.

“The SAP confirmed that they asked the Prosecutor General to initiate a criminal case against MP from the Servant of the People party Pavel Khalimon on the fact of illegal enrichment,” the publication reports, referring to the press secretary of the anti-corruption prosecutor’s office, Olga Postolyuk.

In October 2022, the ex-Deputy Minister of Defense and the former head of one of the departments of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine was informed of a suspicion under an article on obstructing the activities of Ukrainian troops. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to eight years. The issue of choosing a measure of restraint for the suspects was decided.