BELGRADE, January 24 – RIA Novosti. Serbia continues not to support sanctions against Russia, meetings of Serbian officials with Russians from the sanctions lists of the West are held, documents on joint foreign policy priorities of Moscow and Belgrade for 2023-2024 are signed, thereby the Serbian authorities consistently refuse to coordinate their foreign policy with the EU, says in the draft report of the European Parliament.

The author of the document, MEP from Slovakia Vladimir Bilchik, who is a speaker on Serbia’s annual progress towards EU membership, has published a draft of a new report. The document is to be approved by the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament (EP) and then approved at the plenary session of the EP.

“The consistency of Serbia with the EU in voting on the resolutions of the UN General Assembly and the expulsion of the Russian Federation from the Human Rights Council was noted. It is regrettable that Serbia consistently does not agree with the restrictive measures of the EU against Russia, as well as Serbia’s close relations with Russia,” the TV channel quotes N1 draft report.

“It is regrettable that key components of Serbian foreign policy directly contradict the position of the EU, including the signing of agreements that approve the joint foreign policy priorities of Serbia and Russia for 2023-24 and meetings with high-ranking officials from Russia who are on EU sanctions lists,” – Bilchik pointed out.

The European MP stressed his concern over the appointment of the former Minister of the Interior, and before that the head of the Ministry of Defense, Alexander Vulin, “known for his anti-Essian and pro-Russian rhetoric,” to the post of director of the Security and Information Agency (BIA, the non-military intelligence service of Serbia).

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic suggested earlier that the West would require the Serbian authorities to sign an agreement with the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo as soon as Belgrade supports sanctions against Russia.

Vucic previously explained in detail on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos why he supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine and does not support sanctions against Russia.

According to him, Belgrade will maintain the territorial integrity of any UN member state. Vučić indicated that Serbia supports and abides by every UN resolution, the UN Charter and asked the question “why some world powers do not abide by the UN Charter and Resolution 1244 when it comes to Serbia” regarding Kosovo and Metohija.