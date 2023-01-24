World

Germany’s position on tanks for Kyiv undermines the trust of partners, media write

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 18 mins ago
2 minutes read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 24 – RIA Novosti. Germany‘s reluctance to approve sending tanks to Ukraine undermines confidence in the country’s defense sector, the Financial Times writes.
Against the background of this situation, Polish and Slovak officials, as well as German industrialists, warn that “future purchases and military cooperation” are at risk, according to the publication.
11:42

NATO should not be a party to the conflict other than Ukraine, said in Germany

After the start of the special operation, the EU and NATO tried to “encourage European governments to work on joint defense projects, but the indignation caused by the refusal of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to allow the export of Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv gave other countries reason to doubt Germany‘s partner qualities,” the publication quotes the words of officials.
As noted, arms manufacturers in Germany fear that the tank story will undermine the potential of the sector.
Earlier, the Financial Times reported that defense stocks in Germany soared high after the start of the crisis in Ukraine due to rising demand.
The new head of the German Ministry of Defense, Boris Pistorius, after a meeting of the contact group on support for Ukraine, explained that Germany was not yet ready to supply Leopard tanks to Kyiv, but appointed an inspection of this type of tanks to assess the scenario for a positive decision in the future.
08:00Special military operation in Ukraine

Germany has made its choice – and it is not a pity

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, which declared its readiness to transfer its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine if it received permission from Germany, Arkadiusz Mulyarchik noted that Germany would fall into international isolation if it did not give such consent.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier that the United States and NATO are directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine, “including not only the supply of weapons, but also the training of personnel” in the UK, Germany, Italy and other countries.
Yesterday, 08:00

European armies are preparing to invade Russia

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 18 mins ago
2 minutes read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

The head of the Finnish Ministry of Defense did not agree with the Foreign Ministry on the application to NATO without Sweden

35 mins ago

Gates predicted failure to contain ‘global catastrophe’

51 mins ago

The expert suggested when Turkey will resume dialogue on NATO expansion

1 hour ago

Russia continues to fulfill its obligations on Karabakh, Peskov said

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.