World
Germany’s position on tanks for Kyiv undermines the trust of partners, media write
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
Against the background of this situation, Polish and Slovak officials, as well as German industrialists, warn that “future purchases and military cooperation” are at risk, according to the publication.
11:42
NATO should not be a party to the conflict other than Ukraine, said in Germany
After the start of the special operation, the EU and NATO tried to “encourage European governments to work on joint defense projects, but the indignation caused by the refusal of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to allow the export of Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv gave other countries reason to doubt Germany‘s partner qualities,” the publication quotes the words of officials.
As noted, arms manufacturers in Germany fear that the tank story will undermine the potential of the sector.
The new head of the German Ministry of Defense, Boris Pistorius, after a meeting of the contact group on support for Ukraine, explained that Germany was not yet ready to supply Leopard tanks to Kyiv, but appointed an inspection of this type of tanks to assess the scenario for a positive decision in the future.
08:00Special military operation in Ukraine
Germany has made its choice – and it is not a pity
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier that the United States and NATO are directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine, “including not only the supply of weapons, but also the training of personnel” in the UK, Germany, Italy and other countries.
Yesterday, 08:00
European armies are preparing to invade Russia
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report