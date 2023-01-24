The head of the Finnish Ministry of Defense did not agree with the Foreign Ministry on the application to NATO without Sweden

HELSINKI, January 24 – RIA Novosti. Finnish Defense Minister Mikko Savola, after the statement of the country’s Foreign Minister that the procedure for ratifying the country’s application to NATO can take place separately from Sweden, Finnish Defense Minister Mikko Savola, after the statement of the country’s Foreign Minister that the procedure for ratifying the country’s application to NATO can take place separately from Sweden, noted that it is important to do this together with Stockholm.

“Now it is important to keep a cool head. We applied for NATO membership at the same time as Sweden. It is in the interests of Finland, Sweden and NATO to finish together,” Savola wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on Tuesday, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto allowed the continuation of the procedure for ratifying the country’s application to the North Atlantic Alliance separately from Sweden.

Relations between Sweden and Turkey have deteriorated due to the protests of the past few days in Stockholm. Ankara later said that Sweden should not count on Turkish support for its bid to join NATO.