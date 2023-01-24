Gates predicted failure to contain ‘global catastrophe’

Gates added that although malaria still kills many children (400,000 a year), it is worth investing heavily in the fight against the climate crisis, because it will get worse and worse over time.

According to him, nuclear fission and fusion are very, very promising sources of energy, independent of the weather.

“Even if nuclear power is successful, we will still need 60-70% of renewable energy sources. I think the world is not investing enough in these [ядерные] innovation, they can make a huge difference,” Gates said.

Earlier, the founder of Microsoft spoke about the desire to zero the carbon footprint of a private jet. He admitted that he uses biofuels made from plants, which cost three times more than usual, and thus tries to make a feasible contribution to climate protection, as well as stimulate the development of innovative technologies.