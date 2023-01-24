World

Gates predicted failure to contain ‘global catastrophe’

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 51 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 24 – RIA Novosti. Humanity has no chance of limiting global warming to the 1.5°C Paris climate target, Microsoft founder Bill Gates is quoted by The Guardian as saying.

“The key is to minimize warming as much as possible. For now, staying below 2.5°C would be fantastic. I think it’s possible,” he said.

January 20, 08:00 Science

The water doesn’t flow there. Scientists explain the cause of extreme weather events

Gates added that although malaria still kills many children (400,000 a year), it is worth investing heavily in the fight against the climate crisis, because it will get worse and worse over time.

According to him, nuclear fission and fusion are very, very promising sources of energy, independent of the weather.

“Even if nuclear power is successful, we will still need 60-70% of renewable energy sources. I think the world is not investing enough in these [ядерные] innovation, they can make a huge difference,” Gates said.

Earlier, the founder of Microsoft spoke about the desire to zero the carbon footprint of a private jet. He admitted that he uses biofuels made from plants, which cost three times more than usual, and thus tries to make a feasible contribution to climate protection, as well as stimulate the development of innovative technologies.

January 14, 08:00 Science

“The man is not to blame”: what Russian scientists have learned about the climate

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 51 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Germany’s position on tanks for Kyiv undermines the trust of partners, media write

18 mins ago

The head of the Finnish Ministry of Defense did not agree with the Foreign Ministry on the application to NATO without Sweden

35 mins ago

The expert suggested when Turkey will resume dialogue on NATO expansion

1 hour ago

Russia continues to fulfill its obligations on Karabakh, Peskov said

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.