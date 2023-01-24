The expert suggested when Turkey will resume dialogue on NATO expansion

MOSCOW, January 24 – RIA Novosti. The pause in the negotiations between Sweden and Finland with Turkey on joining NATO may be interrupted at the initiative of Ankara if the West makes concessions that suit it, Tatyana Parkhalina, president of the Russian Association for Euro-Atlantic Cooperation, told RIA Novosti. The pause in the negotiations between Sweden and Finland with Turkey on joining NATO may be interrupted at the initiative of Ankara if the West makes concessions that suit it, Tatyana Parkhalina, president of the Russian Association for Euro-Atlantic Cooperation, told RIA Novosti.

Earlier, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said that negotiations between Finland and Sweden with Turkey on NATO membership needed a pause. Relations between Sweden and Turkey have deteriorated due to the protests of the past few days in Stockholm and the burning of the Koran by far-right activists. Ankara later said that Sweden should not count on Turkish support for its bid to join NATO.

“Turkey is interested in being returned to the project for the supply of American F-16 fighters. Last week, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was in Washington, apparently, this problem was discussed. Turkey is conducting exchanges, which, according to (Turkish President Tayyip – “Ed.) Erdogan will be beneficial to his country. Let’s not forget that the presidential elections are coming soon in Turkey. Finland and Sweden want to wait for their results, especially considering that after the incident in Stockholm, it is pointless to continue negotiations now,” Parkhalina said.

According to her, Erdogan has ambiguous chances in the elections: he tries to compensate for failures in the field of domestic politics and the economy with successes in the external circuit. His role as a mediator in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict was quite effective. At the same time, the expert added, the pause in Turkey’s negotiations with Sweden and Finland may be terminated earlier – at the initiative of Ankara, which is interested in returning American fighters to the supply program.