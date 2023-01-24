Russia continues to fulfill its obligations on Karabakh, Peskov said

MOSCOW, January 24 – RIA Novosti. Russia continues to fulfill its obligations by participating in trilateral agreements with Azerbaijan and Armenia to resolve the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, and is carrying out painstaking work with Baku and Yerevan, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the actions of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who called on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to unblock the Lachin corridor. Russia continues to fulfill its obligations by participating in trilateral agreements with Azerbaijan and Armenia to resolve the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, and is carrying out painstaking work with Baku and Yerevan, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the actions of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who called on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to unblock the Lachin corridor.

“Russia, as one of the parties to the trilateral agreements and documents that were signed two years earlier, continues to fulfill its obligations and continues very, very painstaking and complex work with both Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Peskov told reporters, answering a question about how the Kremlin relates to the US position regarding the Lachin corridor.

Earlier, the US State Department reported that Blinken, in a telephone conversation with Aliyev, urged Azerbaijan to redouble efforts in bilateral peace talks with Armenia, as well as “immediately” unblock the Lachin corridor to restore the movement of commercial cargo and reduce the risk of a humanitarian crisis.

The Russian Defense Ministry previously reported that on December 12 last year, the Azerbaijani side blocked the Stepanakert-Goris road, the only highway that connects Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia, in connection with which the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is negotiating with representatives of Azerbaijan to resume the unimpeded movement of civilian transport in this direction . Baku calls what is happening a protest action of civil activists and environmentalists against the “illegal activities of the Armenian side.”