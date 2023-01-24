World

Russia continues to fulfill its obligations on Karabakh, Peskov said

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 24 – RIA Novosti. Russia continues to fulfill its obligations by participating in trilateral agreements with Azerbaijan and Armenia to resolve the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, and is carrying out painstaking work with Baku and Yerevan, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the actions of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who called on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to unblock the Lachin corridor.
“Russia, as one of the parties to the trilateral agreements and documents that were signed two years earlier, continues to fulfill its obligations and continues very, very painstaking and complex work with both Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Peskov told reporters, answering a question about how the Kremlin relates to the US position regarding the Lachin corridor.
January 19, 17:15Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

European Parliament calls for immediate unblocking of Lachin corridor

Earlier, the US State Department reported that Blinken, in a telephone conversation with Aliyev, urged Azerbaijan to redouble efforts in bilateral peace talks with Armenia, as well as “immediately” unblock the Lachin corridor to restore the movement of commercial cargo and reduce the risk of a humanitarian crisis.
The Russian Defense Ministry previously reported that on December 12 last year, the Azerbaijani side blocked the Stepanakert-Goris road, the only highway that connects Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia, in connection with which the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is negotiating with representatives of Azerbaijan to resume the unimpeded movement of civilian transport in this direction . Baku calls what is happening a protest action of civil activists and environmentalists against the “illegal activities of the Armenian side.”
Yesterday, 15:57

EU approves the creation of a civilian mission in Armenia to stabilize the region

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Germany’s position on tanks for Kyiv undermines the trust of partners, media write

18 mins ago

The head of the Finnish Ministry of Defense did not agree with the Foreign Ministry on the application to NATO without Sweden

34 mins ago

Gates predicted failure to contain ‘global catastrophe’

51 mins ago

The expert suggested when Turkey will resume dialogue on NATO expansion

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.