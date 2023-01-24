World

The Kremlin announced a threat to relations with Germany in the event of the supply of tanks

MOSCOW, January 24 – RIA Novosti. There is no substantive dialogue between the Russian Federation and Germany, the possible supply of tanks to Kyiv does not bode well for future relations between the two countries, said Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian President.
“Relations are already at a fairly low point. And there is no any substantive dialogue with Germany and with other countries of the European Union and the North Atlantic Alliance. But, of course, such supplies do not bode well for the future of relations. They will certainly leave an inevitable trace for the future of these relations,” Peskov told reporters.
Germany has so far refrained from delivering Leopard 2 to Ukraine. In recent days, the pressure on the German Chancellor in this matter has noticeably increased. Several EU heads of state have publicly called on Olaf Scholz to make a decision on the supply.
The new head of the German Ministry of Defense, Boris Pistorius, after a meeting of the contact group on support for Ukraine, explained that Germany was not yet ready to supply Leopard tanks to Kyiv, but appointed an inspection of this type of tanks to assess the scenario for a positive decision in the future.
The West was afraid of a turning point on the Ukrainian front. Therefore, urgently sends tanks

