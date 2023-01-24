The Kremlin assessed the possibility of Estonia closing shipping to Russia

“There is, after all, international maritime law, and we must proceed from this. Freedom of navigation is precisely ensured by this right. We proceed from the fact that this will continue,” Peskov said.

Earlier it became known that the Estonian authorities are considering the introduction of a contiguous zone in the Gulf of Finland within 24 nautical miles from the baseline of the country’s territorial sea. According to Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu, this will allow monitoring compliance with the country’s legislation and will have a positive effect on security, environmental protection and the protection of archaeological and historical objects found in the sea.