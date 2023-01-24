Security Council of Ukraine conducts searches in the Poltava City Council, media reported

The Security Service of Ukraine is conducting searches in the city council of Poltava as part of a criminal case related to the mayor Oleksandr Mamay, according to the Ukrainian publication Obshchestvennoe.

“The SBU is conducting searches in the Poltava City Council as part of a criminal proceeding related to the mayor of Poltava Mamai,” the publication said on its Telegram channel.

In December 2022, representatives of the security service of Ukraine told Mamai that he was suspected of unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement of Ukrainian troops, he could face up to 12 years in prison. Later, Mamai published an appeal to Volodymyr Zelensky and called the SBU’s suspicion of him politically motivated. The Kyiv District Court of Poltava decided not to arrest the mayor and not remove him from office.