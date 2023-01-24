World

Security Council of Ukraine conducts searches in the Poltava City Council, media reported

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 24 – RIA Novosti. The Security Service of Ukraine is conducting searches in the city council of Poltava as part of a criminal case related to the mayor Oleksandr Mamay, according to the Ukrainian publication Obshchestvennoe.
“The SBU is conducting searches in the Poltava City Council as part of a criminal proceeding related to the mayor of Poltava Mamai,” the publication said on its Telegram channel.
It is not clear what kind of case it is.
In December 2022, representatives of the security service of Ukraine told Mamai that he was suspected of unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement of Ukrainian troops, he could face up to 12 years in prison. Later, Mamai published an appeal to Volodymyr Zelensky and called the SBU’s suspicion of him politically motivated. The Kyiv District Court of Poltava decided not to arrest the mayor and not remove him from office.
12:43

SBU detained a resident of the Kirovograd region on suspicion of treason

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

The Kremlin announced a threat to relations with Germany in the event of the supply of tanks

16 mins ago

Estonia cannot restrict navigation in the adjacent zone, the ambassador said

33 mins ago

The Kremlin assessed the possibility of Estonia closing shipping to Russia

55 mins ago

Finnish Foreign Minister takes back his words about NATO bid without Sweden

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.