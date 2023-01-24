10 people die this Monday in three shootings in the US | News

A total of 10 people were killed in three shootings that took place this Monday in different cities of the United States (USA), in events that occurred just two days after the attack with a firearm in California that left 11 dead.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Two dead reported after shooting at school in Iowa, USA

The event that left the most victims this Monday occurred in the coastal city of Half Moon Bay, on the San Francisco peninsula, state of California, where seven fatalities were discovered.

The police reported that a person identified as 67-year-old Zhao Chunli was arrested for this shooting, who turned himself in to the security agents. His motives for carrying out the attack were not revealed yet.

11 dead in Monterey Park

12 wounded in Baton Rouge

7 dead in Half Moon Bay

2 students killed in Des Moines

300 shot EVERY SINGLE DAY

Every time you vote for a lawyer who opposes gun safety, you’re voting for policies that make it more likely your loved one will be slaughtered. pic.twitter.com/k6nnRHPOQU

—Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts)

January 24, 2023

The first shooting on Monday occurred at a school in the city of Des Moines in the state of Iowa, where two students died and a teacher was injured.

For this fact, the Iowa police arrested three suspects.

The third attack with firearms took place on Monday night in the city of Oakland, California, where at least one person was killed and seven others were injured.

Police confirmed in a statement that the shooting took place at an Oakland gas station. The authorities said they were unaware of the circumstances that caused this event.

Last Saturday, a person murdered 11 people – the majority of Asian origin – in a dance hall in the city of Monterey Park, California, as part of the Lunar New Year celebrations.

The shooter in Monterey Park committed suicide after committing the assault.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



