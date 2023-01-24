World

NATO talks with Turkey need to pause, Finnish Foreign Ministry says

ANKARA, January 24 – RIA Novosti. Finnish and Swedish negotiations with Turkey on NATO membership need a pause, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said.
On Saturday, the leader of the Danish far-right Hard Deal party, Rasmus Paludan, burned a Koran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, having previously received permission from the Swedish authorities to hold the rally. These actions were condemned by many countries. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said earlier that after the burning of the Koran, Sweden should not count on Turkish support for its application to join NATO.
“Negotiations should be paused. It is better to continue after the atmosphere calms down,” Turkish NTV television channel quotes Haavisto as saying.
Finland and Sweden submitted a joint application to join the North Atlantic Alliance in May 2022, which was ratified by 28 out of 30 countries, with the exception of Hungary and Turkey.
Poll: More than 90% of Turkish people do not support Sweden’s admission to NATO

