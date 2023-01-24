Tallinn is Estonianizing Russian-speakers using Jesuit methods, Russian ambassador says

MOSCOW, January 24 – RIA Novosti. Tallinn has taken a course towards the Estonianization of the Russian-speaking population by Jesuit methods in order to fully assimilate it in two generations, said Russian Ambassador to Estonia Vladimir Lipaev. Tallinn has taken a course towards the Estonianization of the Russian-speaking population by Jesuit methods in order to fully assimilate it in two generations, said Russian Ambassador to Estonia Vladimir Lipaev.

“Now a course has been taken towards the assimilation of the Russian-speaking population, towards its Estonianization, the Russian language has been ousted from the sphere of higher education, is being ousted from the sphere of school education, and this is being done using quite Jesuit methods, that is, in fact, schools are being translated into Estonian, but teachers in Estonian in key subjects, no,” Lipaev said on the air of Soloviev Live.

According to him, as a result, the Russian-speaking population, children, will not be able to get a normal education, then in such subjects as physics, chemistry, mathematics – “and they are doomed to some marginal niches in the labor market.”

“That is, servants are actually being created for, I don’t want to use such expressions, but, in general, let’s say, for the titular nation,” the Russian ambassador explained.

“In the future, this will lead to the fact that the next generations will simply forget the Russian language, forget that they are Russians, lose all connection with Russian culture. The Russian-speaking population, therefore, will cease to exist, the Russian-speaking factor will not exist here in two – three generations,” Lipaev concluded.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement about lowering the level of diplomatic relations with Estonia. It notes that Estonia has taken a new unfriendly step to radically reduce the size of the Russian embassy in Tallinn, confirming the line towards the collapse of relations between the countries. As a response, the Russian side decided to downgrade the diplomatic representative in both countries to charge d’affaires, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, adding that on Monday the Estonian ambassador was summoned to the ministry. He is due to leave Russia on February 7th.

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu reported that Russian Ambassador Vladimir Lipaev would have to leave Estonia on February 7, simultaneously with the departure of Estonian Ambassador Margus Laidre from Russia.