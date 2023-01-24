In the Lviv region, the leadership of the military registration and enlistment office was detained for taking a bribe

MOSCOW, January 24 – RIA Novosti. Head of the military registration and enlistment office of the Yavorovsky district of the Lviv region, his driver and acting chairmen of the medical commission were detained for a bribe, they issued a certificate of temporary unfitness for military service to a person liable for military service, the office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine reported. Head of the military registration and enlistment office of the Yavorovsky district of the Lviv region, his driver and acting chairmen of the medical commission were detained for a bribe, they issued a certificate of temporary unfitness for military service to a person liable for military service, the office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine reported.

“Suspicion was reported to the head of the Yavoriv Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, its driver and the acting chairman of the military medical commission of receiving illegal benefits … The official organized a scheme for obtaining illegal benefits from a person liable for military service for documents granting him the right to freely travel outside Ukraine “, – stated in the message of the office of the Prosecutor General in the Telegram channel.

January 22, 14:30 The prosecutor’s office spoke about the detention of the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine

According to the department, the head of the military registration and enlistment office involved his driver and the head of the district military medical commission to implement the scheme.

“The driver received 3,000 US dollars from the man for the subsequent issuance of documents to him. The acting chairman of the VVK came up with a fictitious disease and issued a certificate from the commission on the temporary unfitness of this man for military service. Subsequently, on the basis of these documents, the chief drew up and signed a temporary certificate of military service , where he put a mark on the citizen’s temporary unsuitability for military service,” the prosecutor general’s office explained.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian command was tasked with forming reserves of personnel.

The Verkhovna Rada, on the proposal of Zelensky, extended the period of martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days – until February 19 this year.