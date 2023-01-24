MOSCOW, January 24 – RIA Novosti. Provocative statements by Ukrainian politicians are of particular concern to Washington, as they risk leading to a direct clash between Russia and the North Atlantic Alliance, writes The American Conservative. Provocative statements by Ukrainian politicians are of particular concern to Washington, as they risk leading to a direct clash between Russia and the North Atlantic Alliance, writes The American Conservative.

“The United States may require Ukrainian officials to be more careful in their words and strictly monitor what they say. After all, their contradictory statements risk not only prolonging the war, but also leading to its escalation,” said the author of the article, an expert in the field of international politics Ted Snyder.

As an example, the observer cited recent statements by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov about the high probability of the country joining NATO and that the Ukrainian army is already fulfilling the mission of the alliance.

“Washington is interested in softening the rhetoric of the Ukrainian authorities, as their words confirm Russia’s concern that the West is supporting the war not to protect Ukraine, but to purposefully weaken Russia,” Snyder concluded.

Since the beginning of the Russian military special operation in Ukraine, the US and its NATO allies have been actively pumping weapons into the Kyiv regime. At the same time, as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted, they are keeping Kyiv from negotiations with Moscow , explaining that Ukraine needs a strong position. However, according to Lavrov, the longer the West avoids negotiations, the more difficult it will be to find a peaceful solution.

The Kremlin has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict and does not bode well for Ukraine, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.