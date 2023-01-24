West has not yet crossed all red lines in Ukraine, Polyansky said

MOSCOW, January 24 – RIA Novosti. Russia’s first deputy permanent representative to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, said that the reddest lines in the conflict in Ukraine have probably not yet been crossed by Western countries. Russia’s first deputy permanent representative to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, said that the reddest lines in the conflict in Ukraine have probably not yet been crossed by Western countries.

“We are sending more and more signals that some red lines have been crossed, but perhaps the reddest of them have not yet been crossed. And when you are dealing with a nuclear power like Russia, you need to calculate all the possibilities if you want to cause more escalation,” Polyansky said in an interview with American journalist Kim Iversen. The recording of the interview was published on the Rumble platform.

Polyansky noted that the Russian side is sending a signal to some capitals in the West, “so that they calm down and understand that the transfer of even more weapons to Ukraine will not change the outcome of this … military operation in a radical way.”

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.