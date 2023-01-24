Zelensky dismissed Tymoshenko from the post of deputy head of his office

On Tuesday, Tymoshenko posted a photo of his resignation on his Telegram channel. Thus, he confirmed the information previously disseminated by the Ukrainian media about his resignation.

“Dismiss Tymoshenko Kyrylo Vladlenovich from the post of deputy head of the office of the President of Ukraine according to the submitted application,” the text of the decree on the website of Zelensky’s office reads.

Earlier, Tymoshenko got into a number of scandals. In October, Ukrainian media journalists published an investigation about Tymoshenko and his cars. Then it was reported that the official uses an SUV on business trips, transferred to the American General Motors for humanitarian needs. Later it was reported that the official lives in an elite village near Kyiv, which the publication calls “the main settlement of Ukrainian millionaires.”