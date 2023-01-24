Eswatini plans to take part in the Russia-Africa summit

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 24 – RIA Novosti. The South African kingdom of Eswatini intends to take part in the upcoming Russia-Africa summit and hopes that this will provide new opportunities for the growth of the country’s economy, Deputy Foreign Minister of the kingdom for political affairs Vulie Kunene told RIA Novosti on the eve of the visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday will hold talks in Eswatini with the country’s leadership, this is the first visit to the kingdom since Lavrov’s appointment to the post of minister in 2004.

January 22, 10:56 South African President accepts invitation to Russia-Africa summit

“Eswatini participated in the last Russia-Africa summit in October 2019, the delegation was headed by King Mswati III. In this regard, there is an intention to participate, since this is an opportunity for the kingdom to build relations at the international forum and continue the discussions started during the previous summit,” said the diplomat.

The second summit and economic forum Russia-Africa is scheduled for July 26-29 this year in St. Petersburg. The first Russia-Africa summit was held in October 2019 in Sochi.

According to Kunene, Eswatini sees the summit as a platform for interaction with worthy players in the international arena and seeks to ensure the growth of the national economy through interaction with foreign partners in various fields. “We hope that the organizers of the summit will prepare a program that will take into account our common interests as participants and identify opportunities for all of us,” he said.

During the first Russia-Africa summit in Sochi in 2019, Princess Eswatini Sihanizo Dlamini, who also holds the position of Minister of Information Technology and Communications, said in an interview with RIA Novosti that the kingdom was going to formalize military cooperation with Russia. In addition, according to her, Eswatini is interested in cooperating with Russia in the field of cybersecurity.

The Kingdom of Eswatini is one of the smallest states on the African continent, until 2018 the country was called the Kingdom of Swaziland. In the south, west and north it borders on South Africa, and in the east – on Mozambique. The country has no access to the sea, located on a plateau, which decreases in ledges from west to east.

King Mswati III is Africa’s last absolute monarch. He has ruled the country for more than three decades.