The Germans urged Stoltenberg to shut up after the statement about Russia

MOSCOW, January 24 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the German publication Die Welt were outraged by the statement of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that Russia should not be allowed to blackmail the world with nuclear rhetoric.
“How to silence him and not provoke Russia?” one of the commenters asked.
“It was the United States that used nuclear weapons against Japan. And Putin called it a deterrent,” said another.

“Ukraine, at least since 2014, but rather earlier, has been arming itself with NATO funds, which was recognized and confirmed by Merkel and Hollande (“Minsk II agreements”). Despite warnings from the Western military, they continued to do this and ignored Putin,” said the third .

“As a sovereign state, we should not do anything. Because no one has declared war on us. And since Ukraine is not part of NATO, we are not striving for anything. This is a conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which does not concern us,” he shared his opinion another user.

“For me, NATO and the defense alliance no longer fit together. NATO (led by the US) expanded eastward in a few steps until it was at the door of Russia through Ukraine,” the reader summed up.

Earlier, at a meeting of the Council under the President of the Russian Federation for the development of civil society and human rights, Putin noted that the threat of nuclear war in the world is growing. However, according to him, Moscow is not going to brandish weapons of mass destruction like a razor – this is a deterrent. In addition, Russia did not talk about the possibility of its use, unlike former British Prime Minister Liz Truss, Vladimir Putin summed up.

A special military operation has been taking place in Ukraine since February 24. The Russian head called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.”
In Germany, they were alarmed because of the statement of the Ministry of Defense on tanks for Ukraine

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

