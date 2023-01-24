“Ursula (von der Leyen. – Ed.) decided to send an additional 500 million euros to Zelensky. France ‘s contribution is 100 million! But we have no money either for pensions or for hospitals …” the politician was indignant.

The leader of the French movement “Patriots” Florian Filippo has repeatedly criticized Western countries for financial support for Ukraine and the supply of military equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are prolonging the conflict in the Eastern European country. At the same time, the politician called for the lifting of anti-Russian sanctions by the European Union. He called Brussels’ decisions in the energy sector “crazy” and the restrictive measures themselves “stupid”.