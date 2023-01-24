Prigozhin again turned to the United States with a question

“Unfortunately, the White House did not respond to my letter. And judging by the comments, there is an attempt to get by with general phrases about destabilizing activities. I want to emphasize specifically about destabilizing activities. There is a war in Ukraine. of my homeland, the interests of which I defended, I defend and will defend. In all other countries, wherever I was, I was always on the side of the current government and the indigenous population. What is the destabilization? Whom, when and where did I destabilize? Give answers please,” his press service quotes Prigozhin in his Telegram channel.