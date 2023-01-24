World
Prigozhin again turned to the United States with a question
MOSCOW, January 24 – RIA Novosti. Russian businessman and founder of the Wagner group Yevgeny Prigozhin, having not received a response from the White House to his letter, again turned to the United States with the question of “whom, when and where he destabilized”, according to the Telegram channel of Prigozhin’s press service.
Prigozhin’s press service earlier published his “open letter” to the coordinator of strategic communications at the US National Security Council, John Kirby, on his Telegram channel, who stated at a briefing that Washington would impose sanctions against the Wagner group, and the Treasury would recognize it as an “international criminal organization” . The letter consisted of one question: “Can you name what crime PMC Wagner committed?” Later, State Department spokesman Ned Price repeated the motive behind the sanctions against Wagner, but did not answer Prigozhin’s question. At the same time, according to Price, the United States believes that the Wagner group is involved in destabilizing activities, including in Africa.
“Unfortunately, the White House did not respond to my letter. And judging by the comments, there is an attempt to get by with general phrases about destabilizing activities. I want to emphasize specifically about destabilizing activities. There is a war in Ukraine. of my homeland, the interests of which I defended, I defend and will defend. In all other countries, wherever I was, I was always on the side of the current government and the indigenous population. What is the destabilization? Whom, when and where did I destabilize? Give answers please,” his press service quotes Prigozhin in his Telegram channel.
Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the US recognition of the Wagner group as a criminal organization does not have any significance for Russia or for the group itself. Washington was reported to impose sanctions against the Wagner group, and the US Treasury would recognize it as an “international criminal organization.”
