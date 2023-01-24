World

“This is our death”: Arestovich spoke about the national catastrophe in Ukraine

MOSCOW, January 24 – RIA Novosti. The anthem of Ukraine is the source of a “national catastrophe,” Oleksiy Arestovich, a former adviser to the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, said in an interview on his Youtube channel.

“There (in the anthem. – Approx. ed.) There are very curious lines. They sound like this:” we will lay down our souls and bodies for freedom. “Tell me, is there at least some constructiveness in our anthem, some kind of social engineering? What will be in the world after the “victory”? There is only “we will lay down our soul and body,” and what’s next?” Arestovich said.

According to him, the wording “put soul and body” actually means that the citizens of the country are ready to fight until they all die. According to him, the idea embodied in these lines, combined with the position “to kill each other, so that someone does not consider themselves the new hetman” is deadly for Ukrainians.
In conclusion, the politician noted that these concepts contain “national death, catastrophe” for Ukrainians.
The first president of Ukraine explained the meaninglessness of his country’s anthem

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

