Deputy Prosecutor General Simonenko fired in Ukraine, media write

MOSCOW, January 24 – RIA Novosti. The Ukrainian agency UNIAN announced the dismissal of the Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Oleksiy Symonenko after a scandal with a vacation in The Ukrainian agency UNIAN announced the dismissal of the Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Oleksiy Symonenko after a scandal with a vacation in Spain

The agency notes that Simonenko was asked to write a letter of resignation on Monday. Later, the agency stated that the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, also announced the dismissal of Symonenko.

01:22Special military operation in Ukraine Zelensky forbade officials to leave Ukraine

Earlier, Ukrainian media reported that Symonenko, despite the appeal of Volodymyr Zelensky, left Ukraine in a car belonging to the company of the wife of Ukrainian entrepreneur Hryhoriy Kozlovsky to Spain for 10 days.

Zelensky, in an address on Monday evening, announced a number of “personnel decisions” at various levels of government and in the law enforcement system, which will be announced on Monday and Tuesday. He noted that personnel changes are expected in ministries, other structures of the central government and in the regions, as well as in law enforcement agencies.

The Ukrainian edition of Ukrayinska Pravda, citing sources, previously reported that the deputy head of Zelensky’s office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, wrote a letter of resignation. Earlier, Tymoshenko got into a number of scandals. According to RBC-Ukraine, he may become the head of the regional military administration in the part of the Kherson region controlled by Kyiv.