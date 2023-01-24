World
Deputy Prosecutor General Simonenko fired in Ukraine, media write
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
The agency notes that Simonenko was asked to write a letter of resignation on Monday. Later, the agency stated that the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, also announced the dismissal of Symonenko.
01:22Special military operation in Ukraine
Zelensky forbade officials to leave Ukraine
Earlier, Ukrainian media reported that Symonenko, despite the appeal of Volodymyr Zelensky, left Ukraine in a car belonging to the company of the wife of Ukrainian entrepreneur Hryhoriy Kozlovsky to Spain for 10 days.
Zelensky, in an address on Monday evening, announced a number of “personnel decisions” at various levels of government and in the law enforcement system, which will be announced on Monday and Tuesday. He noted that personnel changes are expected in ministries, other structures of the central government and in the regions, as well as in law enforcement agencies.
The Ukrainian edition of Ukrayinska Pravda, citing sources, previously reported that the deputy head of Zelensky’s office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, wrote a letter of resignation. Earlier, Tymoshenko got into a number of scandals. According to RBC-Ukraine, he may become the head of the regional military administration in the part of the Kherson region controlled by Kyiv.
03:21Special military operation in Ukraine
Deputy head of Zelensky’s office may be sent to Kherson, media write
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report