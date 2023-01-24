World

Deputy Prosecutor General Simonenko fired in Ukraine, media write

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 29 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 24 – RIA Novosti. The Ukrainian agency UNIAN announced the dismissal of the Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Oleksiy Symonenko after a scandal with a vacation in Spain.
The agency notes that Simonenko was asked to write a letter of resignation on Monday. Later, the agency stated that the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, also announced the dismissal of Symonenko.
01:22Special military operation in Ukraine

Zelensky forbade officials to leave Ukraine

Earlier, Ukrainian media reported that Symonenko, despite the appeal of Volodymyr Zelensky, left Ukraine in a car belonging to the company of the wife of Ukrainian entrepreneur Hryhoriy Kozlovsky to Spain for 10 days.
Zelensky, in an address on Monday evening, announced a number of “personnel decisions” at various levels of government and in the law enforcement system, which will be announced on Monday and Tuesday. He noted that personnel changes are expected in ministries, other structures of the central government and in the regions, as well as in law enforcement agencies.
The Ukrainian edition of Ukrayinska Pravda, citing sources, previously reported that the deputy head of Zelensky’s office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, wrote a letter of resignation. Earlier, Tymoshenko got into a number of scandals. According to RBC-Ukraine, he may become the head of the regional military administration in the part of the Kherson region controlled by Kyiv.
03:21Special military operation in Ukraine

Deputy head of Zelensky’s office may be sent to Kherson, media write

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 29 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

“This is our death”: Arestovich spoke about the national catastrophe in Ukraine

12 mins ago

German prosecutor’s office accuses alleged coup plotters of high treason | News

39 mins ago

EU intends to extend trade liberalization regime with Ukraine, media write

52 mins ago

Four people shot dead on California farm

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.