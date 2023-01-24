German prosecutor’s office accuses alleged coup plotters of high treason | News

Report This Content

The German Federal Prosecutor’s Office filed charges on Monday for the crimes of terrorist organization and high treason against five suspects of attempting to carry out a coup d’etat and kidnapping the Minister of Health, Karl Lauterbach.

Through a statement, the prosecution said that the group formed in January of last year pursued the objective of “unleashing a civil war in Germany through violence” attacking parliamentary democracy.

The document specified that the defendants intended to impose an authoritarian system based on the model of the old German Empire while the aggressors accepted that they would execute some people for this.

In this sense, the plan had three procedures. First, a national power cut would be carried out, then they would kidnap the head of the health portfolio to finally convene an assembly.

The five attackers were arrested last year in various regions of the country, after one of the members had a meeting with an undercover agent to try to buy weapons.

From this, the federal forces carried out an operation where firearms and ammunition were seized, as well as cash, gold, silver and different currencies.

The suspects, who are part of a group of 25 detainees accused of attempting to carry out a coup d’état, will render accounts before the Higher Regional Court of Koblenz, located in Rhineland-Palatinate.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



