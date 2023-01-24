EU intends to extend trade liberalization regime with Ukraine, media write

The European Union intends to extend the trade liberalization regime with Ukraine as part of supporting the country’s economy, Bloomberg reports with reference to the Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis.

The temporary trade liberalization regime of the European Union with Ukraine was adopted last year and is valid until June 2023. This decree introduces zero customs rates for certain goods from Ukraine, suspends the use of the entry price system, suspends all tariff quotas and provides that even after its expiration, anti-dumping duties are not levied on imports coming from Ukraine.