EU intends to extend trade liberalization regime with Ukraine, media write

MOSCOW, January 24 – RIA Novosti. The European Union intends to extend the trade liberalization regime with Ukraine as part of supporting the country’s economy, Bloomberg reports with reference to the Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis.
According to Dombrovskis, the EU intends to “extend these measures, as they provide tangible economic support to Ukraine.”
The temporary trade liberalization regime of the European Union with Ukraine was adopted last year and is valid until June 2023. This decree introduces zero customs rates for certain goods from Ukraine, suspends the use of the entry price system, suspends all tariff quotas and provides that even after its expiration, anti-dumping duties are not levied on imports coming from Ukraine.
January 20, 17:24

Source: The European Union has not yet decided how it can confiscate Russia’s assets

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
