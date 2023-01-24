Four people shot dead on California farm

WASHINGTON, January 24 – RIA Novosti. Four people were shot dead on a farm in the US state of California, according to the local branch of the NBC television channel.

“At least four people were shot dead on a farm in the city of Half Moon Bay,” the TV channel reported.

Police are on the scene, the statement said.

A few days ago, another mass murder took place in California: 11 people were killed in a dance studio in Monterey Park during the celebration of the Chinese New Year, and a suspect committed suicide.

According to analysts at the Gun Violence Archive, this is the sixth case of mass murder with the use of firearms since the beginning of the year. There are already 37 cases of mass shooting, when more than four people were injured in the incident. Since the beginning of the year, about 1,200 people have been killed and about 2,100 injured from firearms in the United States