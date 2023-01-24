World
Vučić: Kosovo Albanians are trying to provoke a conflict between Serbia and NATO
BELGRADE, Jan 23 – RIA Novosti. Kosovo Albanian authorities in Pristina are trying to provoke a conflict between Serbia and NATO, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.
On Monday, the Serbian government held a special meeting dedicated to the problem of Kosovo and Metohija, with the participation of the head of state. Vučić at the meeting called on members of the Cabinet for commitment and unity.
On the same day, members of the ROSU special unit of the police of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo fired at a car of Serbs in the north of the region, one received a gunshot wound. Milyan Delevich, 37, was wounded in the left side of the chest and was taken to the hospital in the city of Kraljevo, the doctors assessed the wound as severe. The police of the self-proclaimed republic stated after that that the car of the Serbs did not stop on demand and tried to crash into a police car. The photographs from the scene show that the shooting was carried out at the rear of the car.
“The regime (of the Albanian “premier” – ed.) Kurti deliberately caused incidents in order to provoke us into a conflict, so that Serbia would be to blame. During the (reign) of Kurti so far there have been 288 incidents, since the beginning of the year 10, among them serious – last, the injury of Mr. Delevich, who is in a stable condition, and wish him a speedy recovery.They want conflict because they want NATO to come into conflict with Serbia, and they insist on this in order to avoid their obligations to form a Community of Serb Communities in the province “, – said the President of Serbia in an address to citizens in the evening.
