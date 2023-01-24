Vučić: Kosovo Albanians are trying to provoke a conflict between Serbia and NATO

“The regime (of the Albanian “premier” – ed.) Kurti deliberately caused incidents in order to provoke us into a conflict, so that Serbia would be to blame. During the (reign) of Kurti so far there have been 288 incidents, since the beginning of the year 10, among them serious – last, the injury of Mr. Delevich, who is in a stable condition, and wish him a speedy recovery.They want conflict because they want NATO to come into conflict with Serbia, and they insist on this in order to avoid their obligations to form a Community of Serb Communities in the province “, – said the President of Serbia in an address to citizens in the evening.