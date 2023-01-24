UN urges to join efforts to end ocean emergency | News

Report This Content

The Secretary General of the United Nations Organization (UN), António Guterres, urged this Monday to join efforts to end the ocean emergency facing the world.

During the inauguration of an Ocean Summit held in Cape Verde, Guterres emphasized the need to win the race against the ocean emergency, a task that requires the work of various sectors of society.

The official noted that sustainable maritime industries, support for developing countries, combating climate change, as well as using science, technology and innovation “on a scale never seen before” are necessary to end the ocean emergency.

“By all working together as one, it is a race that can be won. Let’s all become the champions the ocean needs. Let’s end the ocean emergency and preserve this precious blue gift for our children and grandchildren,” she said.

Guterres also detailed that 35 percent of the world‘s fish populations are overexploited, while global warming increases the temperature of the oceans to new coasts, with more frequent and intense storms, rising sea levels and the salinization of coastal territories.

In addition, he indicated that this occurs while toxic chemicals and millions of tons of plastic waste abound in coastal ecosystems, “killing or injuring fish, sea turtles, birds and marine mammals, entering the food chain and, ultimately, being consumed by us.”

The ocean is on the front lines of the climate battle – which means small island developing countries like Cape Verde are, too.

Ending the ocean emergency is a race we must win.

—António Guterres (@antonioguterres)

January 23, 2023

On the other hand, he requested to achieve the objective of mapping 80 percent of the seabed by the year 2030, support ocean research from alliances between researchers, governments and the private sector, as well as sustainable management of the oceans and investment in infrastructures, weather resistant.

In turn, the Prime Minister of Cape Verde, Ulisses Correia e Silva, said that “the wind and the sun that centuries ago represented hardships are now opportunities for renewable energies.”





