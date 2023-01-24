Odessa military registration and enlistment office used an ambulance to serve subpoenas

The press secretary of the Ukrainian Defense Forces “South” Natalia Gumenyuk said that the ambulance is used in Odessa for serving summons and collecting mobilized people, the car was handed over for mobilization as a vehicle.

“Yes, this negatively affects the image. An internal audit is being carried out on the use of such transport, in particular for the relevant work. Therefore, according to the results of the audit, if disciplinary violations are revealed, the perpetrators will be brought to disciplinary responsibility,” the Ukrainian edition of Public “.