Odessa military registration and enlistment office used an ambulance to serve subpoenas

MOSCOW, January 23 – RIA Novosti. The press secretary of the Ukrainian Defense Forces “South” Natalia Gumenyuk said that the ambulance is used in Odessa for serving summons and collecting mobilized people, the car was handed over for mobilization as a vehicle.
Earlier, Ukrainian media published a video showing men in military uniforms loading a person into an ambulance.
“Yes, this negatively affects the image. An internal audit is being carried out on the use of such transport, in particular for the relevant work. Therefore, according to the results of the audit, if disciplinary violations are revealed, the perpetrators will be brought to disciplinary responsibility,” the Ukrainian edition of Public “.
In the Nikolaev region urged men to come to the military registration and enlistment offices

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

