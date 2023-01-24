Protests continue in Peru

MEXICO CITY, Jan 23 – RIA Novosti. The nationwide strike in Peru continues for the fifth day in a row – the confederation of workers convenes a new national march on Tuesday demanding the resignation of the president and congress and the adoption of a new constitution, and new groups of protesters from the regions are moving into the capital Lima.

“In 10 regions, 74 blocked roads were recorded and at the moment – 18 national highways,” the Peruvian Ministry of Transport’s Land Transportation of Persons, Goods and Goods Authority said in a blog post.

Supporters of ex-president Pedro Castillo have been holding protests since December 10, in which, according to the latest data, 55 people have died. The nationwide action was held on January 19, after which the demonstrations did not subside in the capital and major cities. The Peruvian Attorney General’s Office has opened an investigation against President Boluarte and Prime Minister Alberto Otarola in the case of genocide due to the death of people as a result of the protests.

The General Confederation of Workers of Peru on Monday called for a new national march on 24 January. The list of workers’ demands includes the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, congressmen and the adoption of a new constitution.

According to local publications, the protesters are moving again from the regions to the capital – Castillo supporters, indigenous people, members of doctors’ unions and students from Cajamarca, Apurimac, Lambaeque, Puno, Cusco, Huancavelica and Andahailas are planning to take part in the March on Tuesday.

Citing procurement documents, Republica reported that the country’s police had requested an immediate purchase of 230,000 tear gas ammunition and more than 600,000 pieces of riot control gear and equipment.

After the first nationwide march on January 19, President Dina Boluarte declared that the situation in the country was under the control of a government “as united as ever” and promised criminal cases against the instigators of violence and looting. According to her, the Peruvian government remains ready for an open and peaceful discussion of all the demands of the protesters.

Pedro Castillo, who served as President of Peru, dissolved parliament on December 7 last year, which was supposed to consider his impeachment for the third time. However, the parliamentarians still gathered for a meeting and decided on the resignation of Castillo.

The military and police spoke out against Castillo’s decision, and he was arrested on charges of sedition and abuse of power. Boluarte, who previously held the post of vice president, took the oath of office as President of Peru in Congress and became the first woman to hold this post.