Radical Paludan threatened to burn the Koran at the Russian embassy

ZURICH, Jan 23 – RIA Novosti. The leader of the Danish far-right Hard Course party, Rasmus Paludan, admitted that he could hold an action to burn the Koran in front of the Russian embassy in Stockholm, in this way he reacted to the statements of the Swedish mixed martial arts fighter of Chechen origin Khamzat Chimaev.

Earlier, Paludan received permission to hold an action with the burning of the Koran near the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm. The action took place last Saturday. The Turkish Foreign Ministry said that the burning of the Koran indicates the level of Islamophobia, racism and discrimination in Europe. Paludan’s action was also condemned by the ministries of foreign affairs of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

Yesterday, 23:00Martial arts The undefeated Russian from the UFC spoke harshly about the burning of the Koran in Sweden

Chimaev, in turn, published a post on his Instagram page* in which he condemned Paludan’s actions and called him a “terrorist”.

The leader of the “Hard Deal” considered this an insult and did not rule out that he would hold a new action in response.

“There is a Chechen named Khamzat, who, apparently, is now engaged in wrestling in Sweden, although his homeland is Chechnya. He insulted me … I think that because he insulted me … the whole of Chechnya should receive from me a special “greeting” in the form of burning (the Koran) in front of the Russian embassy, ​​because, as you know, Chechnya is not even a country, it’s just a small part of Russia, a very insignificant part,” Paludan said in a video message published in his Instagram*.

Earlier, he announced his intention to continue his actions, despite incoming threats.

On Monday, Gennady Askaldovich, special representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry for cooperation in the field of observance of the right to freedom of religion, said that Moscow condemns and rejects the burning of the Koran by extremists in Stockholm and calls for action against radicals. A corresponding statement was circulated by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

*Meta activities (social networks Facebook, Instagram) are banned in Russia as extremist