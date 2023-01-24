World
US says it won’t force Germany to supply tanks to Kyiv
WASHINGTON, January 23 – RIA Novosti. The United States will not “twist the arms” of Germany and force it to supply its tanks to Ukraine, said John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the US National Security Council.
Germany, following the United States, refused to send modern Western tanks to Ukrainian troops, in contrast to the UK, which announced the supply of Challenger 2.
“What Germany does is up to itself. They need to work it out in a sovereign manner. We don’t twist arms, we don’t force people to give more than they’re willing to,” Kirby told CNN.
The German authorities have made it clear that they are ready to respond positively to requests from other countries for the supply of their German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine, if any.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
