School shooting in Iowa, there are injured
The tragedy in Yuvalda happened on the morning of May 24th. The intruder broke into the school with a pistol and, presumably, an automatic rifle.
Before that, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos got into an accident, hiding from the scene of the murder of his own grandmother.
A school shooting killed 18 children and three adults.
The attacker brutally and methodically killed students and teachers, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said at a press conference.
Residents of Uvalde gathered in the city’s main square for prayer after the school shooting.
The attacker was killed by the police.
Local police said the shooter acted alone.
San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller comforts families after a school shooting.
A few days before the incident, Ramos posted a photo of two AR15 type rifles on the social network. As his former classmate said, the attacker sent him a photo of a weapon and a backpack with cartridges.
According to a classmate, Ramos was often the butt of ridicule at school due to his appearance and the family’s financial situation.
Shooting in Uvalde became the bloodiest in the last ten years.
The Texas governor has ordered a full investigation into the tragedy.
The President of the United States, in a special address to the nation, called for challenging the arms lobby.
“The idea that an 18 year old can go to a gun store and buy two assault rifles is simply wrong!” Joe Biden said.
