World

School shooting in Iowa, there are injured

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 20 mins ago
4 minutes read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






WASHINGTON, January 23 – RIA Novosti. Three people were injured in a shooting at a school in the US state of Iowa, two suspects were detained, reports the Associated Press, citing local police.
The student and teacher were taken to the hospital in critical condition after the shooting, and another person is in stable condition, police said. The shooting, according to the agency, occurred in an educational institution during a training program for difficult teenagers.
Shooting at an elementary school in Texas

© AFP 2023 / Allison Dinner

The tragedy in Yuvalda happened on the morning of May 24th. The intruder broke into the school with a pistol and, presumably, an automatic rifle.

1 of 14

The tragedy in Yuvalda happened on the morning of May 24th. The intruder broke into the school with a pistol and, presumably, an automatic rifle.

© AFP 2023 / Allison Dinner
© AP Photo / Dario Lopez-Mills

Before that, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos got into an accident, hiding from the scene of the murder of his own grandmother.

2 of 14

Before that, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos got into an accident, hiding from the scene of the murder of his own grandmother.

© AP Photo / Dario Lopez-Mills
© AFP 2023/Getty Images/Brandon Bell

A school shooting killed 18 children and three adults.

3 out of 14

A school shooting killed 18 children and three adults.

© AFP 2023/Getty Images/Brandon Bell
© AP Photo / Dario Lopez-Mills

The attacker brutally and methodically killed students and teachers, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said at a press conference.

4 out of 14

The attacker brutally and methodically killed students and teachers, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said at a press conference.

© AP Photo / Dario Lopez-Mills
© AFP 2023/Getty Images/Jordan Vonderhaar

Residents of Uvalde gathered in the city’s main square for prayer after the school shooting.

5 out of 14

Residents of Uvalde gathered in the city’s main square for prayer after the school shooting.

© AFP 2023/Getty Images/Jordan Vonderhaar
© AP Photo / Dario Lopez-Mills

The attacker was killed by the police.

6 out of 14

The attacker was killed by the police.

© AP Photo / Dario Lopez-Mills
© AFP 2023/Getty Images/Jordan Vonderhaar

Local police said the shooter acted alone.

7 out of 14

Local police said the shooter acted alone.

© AFP 2023/Getty Images/Jordan Vonderhaar
© AP Photo / Dario Lopez-Mills

San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller comforts families after a school shooting.

8 out of 14

San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller comforts families after a school shooting.

© AP Photo / Dario Lopez-Mills
© AP Photo / Dario Lopez-Mills

A few days before the incident, Ramos posted a photo of two AR15 type rifles on the social network. As his former classmate said, the attacker sent him a photo of a weapon and a backpack with cartridges.

9 out of 14

A few days before the incident, Ramos posted a photo of two AR15 type rifles on the social network. As his former classmate said, the attacker sent him a photo of a weapon and a backpack with cartridges.

© AP Photo / Dario Lopez-Mills
© AFP 2023/Getty Images/Brandon Bell

According to a classmate, Ramos was often the butt of ridicule at school due to his appearance and the family’s financial situation.

10 out of 14

According to a classmate, Ramos was often the butt of ridicule at school due to his appearance and the family’s financial situation.

© AFP 2023/Getty Images/Brandon Bell
© AP Photo / Phil Sears

Shooting in Uvalde became the bloodiest in the last ten years.

11 out of 14

Shooting in Uvalde became the bloodiest in the last ten years.

© AP Photo / Phil Sears
© AP Photo / Frank Franklin II

The Texas governor has ordered a full investigation into the tragedy.

12 out of 14

The Texas governor has ordered a full investigation into the tragedy.

© AP Photo / Frank Franklin II
© AFP 2023/Getty Images/Anna Moneymaker

The President of the United States, in a special address to the nation, called for challenging the arms lobby.

13 out of 14

The President of the United States, in a special address to the nation, called for challenging the arms lobby.

© AFP 2023/Getty Images/Anna Moneymaker
© AFP 2023 / Stefani Reynolds

“The idea that an 18 year old can go to a gun store and buy two assault rifles is simply wrong!” Joe Biden said.

14 out of 14

“The idea that an 18 year old can go to a gun store and buy two assault rifles is simply wrong!” Joe Biden said.

© AFP 2023 / Stefani Reynolds
1 of 14

The tragedy in Yuvalda happened on the morning of May 24th. The intruder broke into the school with a pistol and, presumably, an automatic rifle.

© AFP 2023 / Allison Dinner
2 of 14

Before that, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos got into an accident, hiding from the scene of the murder of his own grandmother.

© AP Photo / Dario Lopez-Mills
3 out of 14

A school shooting killed 18 children and three adults.

© AFP 2023/Getty Images/Brandon Bell
4 out of 14

The attacker brutally and methodically killed students and teachers, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said at a press conference.

© AP Photo / Dario Lopez-Mills
5 out of 14

Residents of Uvalde gathered in the city’s main square for prayer after the school shooting.

© AFP 2023/Getty Images/Jordan Vonderhaar
6 out of 14

The attacker was killed by the police.

© AP Photo / Dario Lopez-Mills
7 out of 14

Local police said the shooter acted alone.

© AFP 2023/Getty Images/Jordan Vonderhaar
8 out of 14

San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller comforts families after a school shooting.

© AP Photo / Dario Lopez-Mills
9 out of 14

A few days before the incident, Ramos posted a photo of two AR15 type rifles on the social network. As his former classmate said, the attacker sent him a photo of a weapon and a backpack with cartridges.

© AP Photo / Dario Lopez-Mills
10 out of 14

According to a classmate, Ramos was often the butt of ridicule at school due to his appearance and the family’s financial situation.

© AFP 2023/Getty Images/Brandon Bell
11 out of 14

Shooting in Uvalde became the bloodiest in the last ten years.

© AP Photo / Phil Sears
12 out of 14

The Texas governor has ordered a full investigation into the tragedy.

© AP Photo / Frank Franklin II
13 out of 14

The President of the United States, in a special address to the nation, called for challenging the arms lobby.

© AFP 2023/Getty Images/Anna Moneymaker
14 out of 14

“The idea that an 18 year old can go to a gun store and buy two assault rifles is simply wrong!” Joe Biden said.

© AFP 2023 / Stefani Reynolds

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 20 mins ago
4 minutes read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

US says it won’t force Germany to supply tanks to Kyiv

4 mins ago

Two dead reported after shooting at school in Iowa, USA | News

21 mins ago

The Socialist Party of Moldova called for strengthening the status of neutrality

41 mins ago

The State Department called the burning of the Koran in Sweden a provocation

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.