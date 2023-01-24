Two dead reported after shooting at school in Iowa, USA | News

Police authorities reported this Monday that two students died and a teacher was injured in a shooting that occurred at a school located in the city of Des Moines in the state of Iowa, United States (USA).

In a statement offered to the press, local police sergeant Paul Parizek explained that the two students died at the hospital after being reported in critical condition.

Parizek commented that the injured person is in a “delicate condition and will have to undergo surgery.”

So far, three suspects have been arrested for this shooting and, according to Parizek, they consider that it was not a random event, but that they had an objective.

The police noted that, minutes after the event that occurred at approximately 1:00 p.m. (local time), agents stopped a car near the place that matched the descriptions given by the witnesses.

In addition, he specified that one of the suspects tried to flee, but they were able to track and locate him.





